Detentionaire

Lee was looking forward to his first year of high school at A. Nigma High. That is, until he was falsely accused of pulling off the biggest prank in high school history and sentenced to one full year of detention. You know what they say - do the crime, do the time. The only problem is Lee is actually innocent. Now, every day, he must escape the heavily fortified detention room, infiltrate a new social clique, and unravel yet another piece of the gigantic, mysterious prank puzzle – all to discover who really pulled off the totally epic stunt he got blamed for.