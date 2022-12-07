Deux ans de vacances

Not Available

The story of a group of young New Zealand school boys. Because one of them is the nephew of a ship captain, they win the opportunity to go on a sailing trip. Some pirates (Forbes and Pike) are looking for a boat so they can go and find treasure on a deserted island. They manage to be recruited as crew members on that same boat as the school boys. After a mutiny, the pirates take over the boat and take the young boys as hostages. Helped by O'Brian, the young kids manage to escape from the pirates with the boat. After a storm, they have to land on a deserted island. They have learn to live together in harmony if they want their community to survive, despite the rivalry within the group. But is this island really a deserted one? And can they really get away from the pirates?