Not Available

The series is based on the manga and novel volumes, and sees the return of series regulars, Trish and Lady. In the show, Dante runs his devil-hunting business, Devil May Cry, while struggling under constant financial debt. There are also two new regular characters—Dante's agent Morrison who visits frequently, and Patty Lowell, a young orphan girl he saved in the first episode, who also visits frequently and shares a sisterly relationship with Dante. While the show's stories were mostly self-contained, a season-long plot was introduced in the first episode and came to the forefront in episodes 10-12.