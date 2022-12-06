Not Available

Devil May Cry

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Madhouse

The series is based on the manga and novel volumes, and sees the return of series regulars, Trish and Lady. In the show, Dante runs his devil-hunting business, Devil May Cry, while struggling under constant financial debt. There are also two new regular characters—Dante's agent Morrison who visits frequently, and Patty Lowell, a young orphan girl he saved in the first episode, who also visits frequently and shares a sisterly relationship with Dante. While the show's stories were mostly self-contained, a season-long plot was introduced in the first episode and came to the forefront in episodes 10-12.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images