He's smart, he's good looking, and he's got a great sense of humor. He's Dexter Morgan, everyone's favorite serial killer. As a Miami forensics expert, he spends his days solving crimes, & nights committing them. But Dexter lives by a strict code of honor that is both his saving grace and lifelong burden. Torn between his deadly compulsion and his desire for true happiness, Dexter is a man in profound conflict with the world and himself.
|Michael C. Hall
|Dexter Morgan
|Jennifer Carpenter
|Debra Morgan
|Desmond Harrington
|Joey Quinn
|David Zayas
|Angel Batista
|James Remar
|Harry Morgan
|C.S. Lee
|Vince Masuka
