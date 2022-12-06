Not Available

Dexter

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Showtime Networks

He's smart, he's good looking, and he's got a great sense of humor. He's Dexter Morgan, everyone's favorite serial killer. As a Miami forensics expert, he spends his days solving crimes, & nights committing them. But Dexter lives by a strict code of honor that is both his saving grace and lifelong burden. Torn between his deadly compulsion and his desire for true happiness, Dexter is a man in profound conflict with the world and himself.

Cast

Michael C. HallDexter Morgan
Jennifer CarpenterDebra Morgan
Desmond HarringtonJoey Quinn
David ZayasAngel Batista
James RemarHarry Morgan
C.S. LeeVince Masuka

