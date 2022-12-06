Dhani Tackles the Globe

Not Available

Dhani Jones will need more than shoulder pads where he's going. This NFL linebacker and Renaissance man is about to embark on a global sports odyssey that will take him anywhere with a scoreboard. By trying his hand at beloved national pastimes from around the globe, Dhani explores the way sports help to define culture. As a top athlete, Dhani will be able to demonstrate the thrills and challenges of each game by playing it himself. Off the field, Dhani immerses himself fully in each city, getting the locals' take on the best places to eat, drink, shop and sleep. Throughout his travels, Dhani finds the love of sports to be universal, providing common ground wherever he lands.