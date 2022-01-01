Not Available

Dharampatni was an Indian soap opera on Imagine TV. This serial is jointly produced by DJ's Creative Unit and Endemol India. It replaced the slot of the show Looteri Dulhan and started on 16 August 2011 at 9.30pm Monday–Thursday. Extraordinarily charming and heart-throb of girls' worldwide Harshad Chopra and super sweet and adorable Aasiya Kazi are the main leads, portraying the characters of Mohan and Kastur. Even though the show is supposed to go off air soon, their real, simple, subtle yet undefinable and magical chemistry is loved by a huge number of people around the world.