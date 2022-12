Not Available

Dhillon a 50-year-old, first generation immigrant from India lives in Southall, London with his elderly father Papaji, wife Mrs Dhillon who wears the pants in the house, and 3 grown up children Kamaljit (Kam), Devdeep (Dave) and Baljit (Bal). His eldest son Karandeep (Kaz) lives separately with his English wife, Anita. Life for Dhillon is a daily struggle, until one fine day he hits the "Jackpot" and wins the millions that he had always dreamt of.