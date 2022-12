Not Available

Di Gi Charat features Dejiko, Puchiko, and Gema, from the Di Gi Charat star. They have come to Earth, and settle in the room of a place known as "Gamers", so long as they work for him. But that's not all - Dejiko's nemesis, Rabi~En~Rose, is along for the ride too, and you'll meet other new characters as well!