The eternal fight between good and evil among devils and angels in the colorful streets of Mexico will open the door to a fantasy world never seen before, where anything can happen. The horror and supernatural thriller centers around Father Ramiro Ventura, a priest who finds himself seeking the aid of legendary "diablero" or demon hunter Elvis Infante. With the aid of Nancy, a modern day superhero, this improbable trio lives in a constant battle between two worlds that exists within and sets in motion a series of events that could determine the fate of mankind. Along the way, they will trap and sell demons, fallen angels, and otherworldly creatures in a black market linked to an underground fighting circuit.