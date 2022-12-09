Not Available

Diablero

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The eternal fight between good and evil among devils and angels in the colorful streets of Mexico will open the door to a fantasy world never seen before, where anything can happen. The horror and supernatural thriller centers around Father Ramiro Ventura, a priest who finds himself seeking the aid of legendary "diablero" or demon hunter Elvis Infante. With the aid of Nancy, a modern day superhero, this improbable trio lives in a constant battle between two worlds that exists within and sets in motion a series of events that could determine the fate of mankind. Along the way, they will trap and sell demons, fallen angels, and otherworldly creatures in a black market linked to an underground fighting circuit.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images