"Diagnosis Murder" follows the adventures of Dr. Mark Sloan (Dick Van Dyke), an amiable and avuncular doctor who is also a genius at solving murders. Dr. Sloan is aided in his homicide investigations by his son, LAPD Lt. Steve Sloan (Barry Van Dyke), pathologist/medical examiner Dr. Amanda Bentley (Victoria Rowell), and ER resident Dr. Jesse Travis (Charlie Schlatter).