Diagnosis Murder

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Fred Silverman Company

"Diagnosis Murder" follows the adventures of Dr. Mark Sloan (Dick Van Dyke), an amiable and avuncular doctor who is also a genius at solving murders. Dr. Sloan is aided in his homicide investigations by his son, LAPD Lt. Steve Sloan (Barry Van Dyke), pathologist/medical examiner Dr. Amanda Bentley (Victoria Rowell), and ER resident Dr. Jesse Travis (Charlie Schlatter).

Cast

Charlie SchlatterDr. Jesse Travis
Dick Van DykeDr. Mark Sloan
Barry Van DykeSteve Sloan
Victoria RowellAmanda Bentley-Livingston

