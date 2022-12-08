Diamond Divers

Not Available

Diamonds are a man's best friend in this reality series, which follows an intrepid marine mining crew of rugged divers and sailors from Washington state who head to South Africa in search of buried diamonds under the sea. Led by Captain John Aydelotte, a motorcycle-riding former chief engineer at Boeing, the men battle the dangerous Skeleton Coast waters, filled with sharks and surrounded by unpredictable weather, and risk their lives in search of an untouched jackpot of diamonds hidden deep in the ocean floor. The other crew members include John's son, Jason, who inherited his dad's hot-headed temper; ex-Marine J.R., the master mechanic; expert divers Marty and Sam; and former Navy medic Doc, who at 59 is the oldest -- and also wildest -- of the group.