Diamond Eye: Warrior of Light focuses on the life of young reporter Rai Kotaru, who had been on the trail of a ring of gem thieves. But, Rai is faced with an evil that threatens all of Asia, the Zensei Majin who had been in disguise. Luckily, the man's life was saved by a good spirit named Diamond Eye who had appeared from one of the stolen diamond rings. From that day on the diamond hero entrusted the ring in Rai, and when he was in need of help, Diamond Eye would appear and protect him.