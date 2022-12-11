Diamond Girl

Not Available

A young woman whose life has been a breeze up to now suffers a disappointment in love which acts as the impetus for her to start working at a law firm, a completely new field to her. This love comedy depicts how the young woman, while struggling with love and with her work, comes to know what the real worth of a person as she strives to change into a can-do woman recognized by everyone. Reika Nanjo has the attractiveness of a polished diamond. She's been raised to believe that good looks and finely honed physical proportions are a woman's most important assets.