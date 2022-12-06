Not Available

Once upon a time, actors Michael Devitt and Christina Towne starred together on a hit television show called "Two of Diamonds", about two private eyes married to each other. Eventually, the two co-stars married in real-life, but when their marriage floundered, so did the show. Divorced, and unemployed, Mike decides to open a real private detective agency, and convinces Christina to join him. They call the agency "Two of Diamonds." Michael is the impulsive, instinctive one, and Christina is the more reserved one, methodical, logical, pragmatic. Suffice it to say that sparks of a rather romantic nature occasionally took flight in this Canadian production that smells a bit like Moonlighting, although, for the most part, Mike and Christina kept it strictly business. It was clear they still cared for one another, but it didn't degenerate into a overly sappy and soggy "will they/won't they?" storyline. Aiding and abetting the on-again, off-again twosome is Michael's cousin, L