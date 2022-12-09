Not Available

Tells about Diandra, a tomboyish girl who meets a handsome man Adam Fahmy.Adam Fahmy is a popular artist but overbearing and foul current. As a result of her mouth, she almost threatened to be killed .Diandra eventually became a bodyguard to a handsome male artist. Diandra very disgusted with the behavior of man. His disgust refuses Adam has made to the pool. From there, Diandra realized Adam could not swim. Guilt makes it take steps to keep Adam as possible. Diandra recognize Adam makes the heart pounding debar.She got to know the meaning of jealousy in the presence of Fida,Adam's ex girlfriend.Then, she learned to captivate the man but the man flatly refused to even condemn his character. Is Sandra will change the character of a tomboy?