Not Available

Dibo is big, really big .... but he is the ultimate benefactor. He is the big brother that all kids dream about. When he greats friends, he squeezes himself to be smaller so that he can look eye-to-eye with the smaller ones. When he laughs, sometimes, he falls over backwards because he laughts so hard. Dibo is the center of the programme, but not the center of the individual episodes. It is the other characters, Elo, Annie, Bunny and Cro who have challenges and make wishes.