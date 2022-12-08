Dickens in America

Not Available

Miriam Margolyes retraces the route of Charles Dickens' 19th century road-trip though America to find out what has changed in the since the great author's visit to the States - and what hasn't. Based on Dickens' little-known record of his 1842 journey, AMERICAN NOTES, Margolyes sets out on the first leg of her 6,000 mile journey starting at the V&A Museum and Charles Dickens House in London - where she meets Dickens' great-great-grandson - before sailing across the Atlantic on board the Queen Mary 2 to New York.