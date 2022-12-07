D.I.E. Again

Not Available

Six months have passed since D.I.E. (Detective Investigation Extension) has dispersed. While Ying Jing Jing is on maternity leave, the other members: Yu Tze Long, Cheung Ching Yee, Tse Siu Feng, and Pang Mei Wan have returned to their original positions before D.I.E. was first established. Their supervisors soon find it hard to withstand the troubles that they create everyday. After embarassing the Chief Superintendent of Police, Lau Yut Ding, in an anti-vice operation, the higher officials decide exile them all back to the re-establish D.I.E.. This time, they are led by Yu Tze Long's former supervisor, Law Yau Hung.