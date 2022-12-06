D.I.E. - Death Investigation Extension

Not Available

(古靈精探) In the police force, "Death Investigation Extension" or "D.I.E." was established to accommodate those who have been sent away by their supervisors. As everybody knows, members of the Extension are to investigate unsolved cold cases. Yue Chi-Long (Roger Kwok), who has cracked a large number of difficult cases by extrasensory means, is assigned to the D.I.E. because his superiors find him strange for falling asleep constantly on the job. New appointee Ying Jing-Jing (Sonija Kwok) is a good-looking girl but she takes an uncompromising stand over every case she deals with. Initially unaccepting of a division made of incompetent detectives, she is tricked into staying by her former supervisor, who claims that she was placed there to eventually replace the head and whip the team into shape. Chi-Long proves himself a capable detective but has a laidback attitude. The relationship between Jing-Jing and Chi-Long is deteriorating day by day, but also improving in a way... Long lives with his elder sister, Yue Chi-Ching (Margie Tsang) and his Aunt Sa (Rain Lau), after his mother died and his father disappeared. While investigating an old case, Chi-Long gets to find his long-lost father Yue Tai-Hoi (Bryan Leung). While Chi-Ching is accepting, Chi-Long is angry at his father, going as far as arresting him when evidence hinted that Tai-Hoi may be related to a murder. Through close collaboration with Chi-Long, Jing-Jing has gradually developed affection for him. Her neglected but two-timing boyfriend Shing Ka-Tsun (Kenneth Ma) soon seals the decision for her, until Ka-Tsun's new girlfriend is murdered and he is forced to flee. When everything settles, Jing-Jing decides to start a relationship with Chi-Long, despite knowing that Ka-Tsun still loves her. However Chi-Long has started to try to avoid her without rhyme or reason, feeling confused about what is happening Jing-Jing decides to do some probing and is shocked to discover that Chi-Long has been dogged by a female ghost called Siu-Yi (Kitty Yuen), who had been preventing Long from developing romantic relationships. Later Siu-Yi tells Long that his life clashes with Jing's, and he will cause her to be killed if they are together. Long ignores this line until Jing gets hospitalised after an explosion. Chi-Long breaks up with Jing-Jing, leaving her heartbroken, until she is on a case. But Chi-Long and Jing-Jing know they are still in love with each other, leaving them in a painful and awkward situation...