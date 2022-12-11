Die Eifelpraxis

Not Available

Nurse Vera (Rebecca Immanuel) seeks a new professional beginning. Together with her 16 year old son Paul (Tom Böttcher) and 8 year old daughter Mia (Mascha Schrader), the single mother moves from Berlin into the Eifel. But already on her first day of work at the office of her new boss Dr. Chris Wegner (Simon Schwarz) sitting in a wheelchair, she has to find out how hard the business is in the country due to the lack of enough general practitioners available. A long list of home visits are awaiting Vera, who glances with professional experience and empathy for her patients, but time pressure doesn't help in serving her patients as desired.