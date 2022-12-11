Die Geschichte des Essens

Not Available

There is hardly anything we do more frequently and with more passion than eating. Thus the history of the food is rich in anecdotes, oddities and knowledge from cultural history to hard science. The taste of humans was very different at all times. Why do we eat what we eat and how has it developed? Star cook Christian Rach goes on a journey through the cultural history of cooking and eating. It is a journey in three courses - through kitchens, gardens, bakeries, palaces and huts, to chefs, cheese makers and winegrowers, experimenters and inventors. He learns how stone age people have cooked their soup. Why Europeans once were afraid of the potato. Why there used to be coffee-policemen in Prussia. And how things like baking soda and canned food, dishwashers and table manners were invented.