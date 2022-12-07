Die neuen Paradiese

Not Available

They really exist: unspoiled places that are not yet ravaged by mass tourism. They are unique landscapes, carry on the extraordinary natural resources and encourage people with creative and environmentally conscious action. It is true paradise in which man lives in harmony with nature. Each episode of the 20-part documentary series leads to this remote, little-known paradise and the people who devote themselves to their daily survival. The route leads to the Seychelles, to Costa Rica, Oman, Palau ...