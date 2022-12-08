Die Rettungsflieger

Not Available

If they rise into the air, it's about life and death: The rescue pilots are in the sky over Hamburg in use. Of course, the stories are invented by the four-member team of helpers - but as much as possible is authentic in the series, even the smallest details in a realistic way. Even the rescue helicopter actually exists: it is the "SAR Hamburg 71", a Bell UH1-D, which was stationed until recently at the Military Hospital Hamburg. In addition to action-packed missions, it is also about the personal problems of their colleagues, giving the series a certain something. So the friends always help when it is empyreumatic. However, the team from accidents and misfortunes will not protect ...