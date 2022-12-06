Die rote Zora

Not Available

In the Croatian coastal town of Senj , orphans living on the fringes of society come together under the leadership of a girl who, because of her red hair , is called Rote Zora . The citizens of the city treat the destitute children like outcasts. Wild pranks are the reactions of the troops. In order to survive, the children become criminals, but within their community they adhere to fixed rules. Your top priority is solidarity. They call themselves Uskoks . The only one who feels connected to them is the old fisherman Gorian. The children help him to assert himself against the big fishing companies.