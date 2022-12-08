Die Sterntaler

Not Available

He Yun Cai, a deaf girl, fell in love with Chu Yong Xiu, a new doctor volunteering at her grandfather's small clinic in Hokkaido. When a family emergency called Yong back to Taiwan, he promised to come back for her. When he didn't, she went to look for him. She discovered that he had lost his memory in an accident. And, there was a woman claiming to be his girlfriend. Although she was saddened by the discovery, she stayed to care for him. Her selfless devotion deeply affected Yong's brother, Chu Yong Tuo, who never experienced unconditional love. He decided that he would do anything to win over her love.