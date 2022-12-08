Not Available

Relic hunters Bill Ladd and Howard Hewitt embark on a quest to find and preserve our nation's past. In each episode, the duo investigates, isolates, and excavates a history-rich location, in search of precious relics and antiques. Using their expertise and deep historical knowledge, they separate treasures from trash. At the end of every dig, the duo meets with historical experts to authenticate their findings. Their journey is about "passion over profit" -- the love of history and the adventure of uncovering it.