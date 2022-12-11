Not Available

Digging for Love is a fun story for all the family. It narrates the life of two neighbor families: The Murcia and the Otero family, who have had the best relationship until one day they fight, and as destiny would have it, that same day something unexpected occurs: The Murcia family discovers a treasure in the garden of their house, a giant golden statue buried in the ground between both of their houses. From that moment on, a series of failed attempts to try to unearth it will make way for a countless number of entertaining and dramatic situations. What both families are unaware of, is that the original owner of the desired treasure is about to be released from jail and will come back to recover his fortune at any price.