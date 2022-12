Not Available

4 years after defeating The Dark Masters, Kari and T.K., along with 3 new Digidestined, take on a new enemy, The Digimon Emperor, who turns Digimon into his slaves by using Dark Rings, and then Dark Spirals, and stops the Digidestined from Digivolving by using his Dark Digivice, with the help of Armor Digivolving, Kari and T.K. along with the 3 new Digidestined try to defeat The Digimon Emperor.