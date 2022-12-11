DIGIMON Ghost Game

Not Available

In a little near future when a new technology has developed. On social networking sites, rumors of an unknown strange phenomenon called "hologram ghosts" are flying around. First year junior high school student, Amanokawa Hiro, activates a mysterious device called "Digivice" left by his father. As a result, he is able to see unknown creatures called "Digimon" that are invisible to ordinary people. From the day he met Gammamon, a mischievous Digimon entrusted to him by his father, he becomes involved in a variety of bizarre phenomena. The "Mouth Sewing Man" who steals human time, the "Mummy Man" who wanders around at night and kidnaps people... The hologram ghosts are right next to us, and they are out to get us. What follows is a story of the other side of the world that no one knows. Together with Gammamon and his friends, Hiro steps into the mysterious world where Digimon live.