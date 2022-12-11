Digital Tattoo

Not Available

Iwai Kentaro is a 50-something former special prosecutor-turned-lawyer, who was forced to resign after a politician's corruption case results in suicide. One day, Taiga, a popular YouTuber, visits his office. According to this 20-something, someone is out to kill him because of a video he posted recently. And someone just tried to push him off a train platform. In the ensuing investigation to pinpoint the sender of the murder threat, Iwai discovers that Taiga is the son of the very politician over whose case he lost his career…