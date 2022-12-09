Dil Dosti Duniyadari

Not Available

‘Dil Dosti Duniyadaari’ is a journey of 6 friends, all of different shades and colors. Meenal, Anna, Reshma , Sujay, Kaivalya and Aashutosh not only share the same flat but also share their lives with each other. All of them have come to Mumbai with a reason of their own. And when destiny brings them together, it becomes a mad man’s world to live in! Each day brings about a new set of fun-filled expeditions for them. No matter how bad the situation is they always stand by each other. The life in this house is no less than a roller coaster ride of emotions. These 6 individuals have now found family away from family. From here begins a journey of evolving relationships, changing dreams, heartbreaks, countless moments of pain and joy. But most of all an unending journey of life-long friendship.