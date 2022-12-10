Dila Hanım

Not Available

Dila is a beautiful bride of Barazoglu family. Her life turns upside down when her lovely husband is killed by the older son of the Karadagli family, Riza. Dila swears to take revenge of her husband and swears to kill Riza. She moves out Istanbul and starts to live in a big farm house of her father-in-law in order to exact her vengeance.When Riza meets Dila, he is immediately drowned to her without knowing that she comes from Barazoglu family. At the same time, Dila falls in love with Riza but she does not know that Riza is the killer of her ex-husband.In this story, you will explore the impossible love of two proud persons who come from opposing families. Will Dila learn that Riza is the one who has killed her ex-husband? Will Dila and Riza manage to restrain their love? Will the past be forgotten?