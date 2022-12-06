Not Available

Dilbert is a cubicle dwelling employee for a large soulless corporation. Each episode the show goes on many adventures that will leave you waiting for more. One simple phrase to describe Dilbert would be laugh out loud. The comical adventures that each story have are very well written by expert writers and voiced by an astonishing cast. The series is mainly about the main character Dilbert and his daily life at work. Although it is not always your typical days events that happens at the office. One of the many features this office has are little people living in the basement who apparently steal the company's markers and uses them to get high. Story lines expand from the world coming to an end for Y2K to the Dogbert trying to enslave the world!