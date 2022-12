Not Available

Based on the popular Spanish novel “Dime Quien Soy” from writer Julia Navarro, the series takes place across multiple decades of the 20th century, kicking off when 30-something internet journalist Javier is tasked by his aunt to investigate the life of his great-grandmother, Amelia Garayoa, who left her husband and son behind her as she fled Spain as a result of the Spanish Civil War in 1936.