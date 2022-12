Not Available

A virtual idol-based variety show that uses "digital twin technology" along with the combination of real-time data from motion capture and real-time rendering for recording. Dimension Nova creates a full 3D environment of an ideal stage on which the virtual avatars can perform. Angelababy, Xiao Gui, and Esther Yu serve as expansive mentors, leading more than 30 virtual competitors through a series of challenges to select the final winner.