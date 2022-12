Not Available

A theatrical release. Dinky Duck was a Terrytoons cartoon character that appeared in a number of animated shorts. Dinky was a young duck that lived on a farm with ducks, chickens and other typical farm animals. Dinky often took on the role of an orphan who simply wanted a place to call home. Other times, Dinky would perform some heroic deed and help restore calm to the barnyard when adult animals quarrelled. Dinky first appeared in the 1939 short The Orphan Duck.