Everyone has secrets or dreams they can't tell anyone else. Nevertheless, we work and live everyday like any other day. Ezaki Motomu is no exception, a chef whose skills prove as top class, but whose personality is sometimes problematic to those around him. As the culinary master the most important equation to him is "Ingredient x Cooking method = Taste". No less, no more. He believes that things like relationship, love, and tradition are without substance and therefore completely unnecessary. However, it was not long before Ezaki was one day appointed to be a chief chef at a famous Italian restaurant.