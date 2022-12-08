Not Available

dinner

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Everyone has secrets or dreams they can't tell anyone else. Nevertheless, we work and live everyday like any other day. Ezaki Motomu is no exception, a chef whose skills prove as top class, but whose personality is sometimes problematic to those around him. As the culinary master the most important equation to him is "Ingredient x Cooking method = Taste". No less, no more. He believes that things like relationship, love, and tradition are without substance and therefore completely unnecessary. However, it was not long before Ezaki was one day appointed to be a chief chef at a famous Italian restaurant.

Cast

Kana KurashinaTatsumi Saori
Yosuke EguchiEzaki Motomu
Kotaro ShigaHamaoka Kotaro
Yutaka MatsushigeKohsuke Imai
Megumi SekiHazuki Muto
Yūsuke SantamariaSoichi Segawa

