Dino Dan: Trek's Adventures

Not Available

The new season of Dino Dan takes things to a whole new level of dino adventure with all new pre-historic creatures, a new gang of friends, and a new Henderson brother who can see dinosaurs. That's right. Trek can now see the dinosaurs too! Now that Trek is ten years old, he has become just as obsessed with dinosaurs as his older brother Dan. Trek eats, sleeps and breathes dinos and, thanks to Dan, has developed a funny way of putting them in any situation. The new season of Dino Dan brings twice the dinosaur fun because now Trek knows what "Dino Dan" has always known: Dinosaurs are EVERYWHERE!