The series tells the story of eight dinosaur digs across Canada, revealing its wealth of dinosaur fossils and providing a unique glimpse of the birth and death of the largest beasts to ever walk the Earth. The Dino Hunt Canada website provides Canadians with unprecedented access to the world-class palaeontology research and fieldwork happening in our own backyard. The discovery of a new, unnamed horned dinosaur species within the television series has created a unique opportunity to follow this dinosaur’s journey starting from the ground in Alberta, through scientific study and restoration via live feeds and videos, all the way to its eventual reconstruction and public display at The Royal Ontario Museum (ROM). In the exciting culmination of the new dinosaur’s journey, Canadians will be able to help nickname the new dinosaur, ask questions of the experts from the show, and learn more about Canada’s rich dinosaur history as we unveil and welcome our newest dinosaur.