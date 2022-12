Not Available

For those of you who don't know, Dinosaucers, a late 80s cartoon, featured a fleet of anthropomorphic dinosaurs from a planet called Reptilon. The Dinosaucers fought for the good of their homeworld, and the Tyrannos fought for domination of it. When the planet suffered because of the wars, the battle came to earth, where the Dinosaucers teamed up with four young humans, who became their "secret scouts" in the new world.