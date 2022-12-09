Dinosaur Secrets Revealed

Not Available

Dinosaurs roamed and ruled earth for more than 150-million years, then suddenly vanished leaving only fossils to fascinate and befuddle us. In a feature-length unique approach to historical analysis of these creatures, we don't focus on the latest technology or the most controversial theory. Instead, we look chronologically at what we've gotten wrong about dinosaurs throughout the short history of scientific study of these magnificent, misunderstood creatures, and see where paleontologists are digging today.