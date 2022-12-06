Dinosaur War Izenborg

Not Available

Dinosaurs reappearing on Earth, stronger and more intelligent than before, led by Dinosaur Satan Gottes, and this time they are back to rule earth once more and wipe out humankind. They are alive and even thriving, in an underground Empire they built. In 1986, Ururu, the leader of dinosaurs, declares war against humanity. In an attempt to reclaim the Earth's surface, some of the dinosaurs evolve into deadly monsters, and start wreaking havoc on the human population centers around the globe.