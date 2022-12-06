Not Available

Dinosaurs follows the life of a family of dinosaurs, living in a modern world. They have TV's, fridges, microwaves, and every modern convenience. The Dinosaurs are an animatronics stone-age working-class family created by Jim Henson for Disney. Incredibly overweight, even for a dinosaur, Earl Sinclair is married to Fran and tries/fails to support 14-year-old valley girl Charlene, 16-year-old Robbie (whose crest eventually turns into a Mohawk and gets dyed purple), widowed, cranky Grandma Ethel, and terrible-twos Baby, the true master of the house. Sharp social commentary is featured surprisingly often; Earl is a tree-pusher for the Wesayso Development Corp., which regularly implements schemes to screw their workers even more and destroy the world for marginal profit increment. Chilled but live prey are kept in the refrigerator and are helpful when you can't find the milk, and caveman Humans make occasional appearances as wild animals and pets.