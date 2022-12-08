Dinosaurs Inside and Out

Not Available

Dinosaurs roamed the earth for 160 million years, before vanishing into the mists of time. Their very names suggest their power and hold man's imagination: T. Rex, Brontosaurus, Stegosaurus, Pterodactyl, Triceratops! Learn how they lived, communicated, socialized and survived in a world of spewing volcanoes and harsh extremes. See realistic reconstructions of dinosaurs and their habitats with the help of paleontologists in the field and state-of-the-art computer animations. Ground-breaking discoveries provide important new insights into these marvelous creatures. [From DVD back cover]