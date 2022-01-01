Not Available

Dino Squad is an American animated television series that was produced by Nerd Studios and DIC Entertainment and aired on the KEWLopolis block on CBS from November 3, 2007 - September 12, 2009. Reruns of the show used to air in syndication as part of the Cookie Jar Kids Network block. The show now runs on Cookie Jar Toons. This show was the last series produced by DIC before Cookie Jar's acquisition of DIC. The show was about five teenagers, each with the power to turn into a respective dinosaur. They use this power to fight the villainous Victor Veloci, who is intent on returning the world to the age of dinosaurs by turning humans into new mutant dinosaurs and accelerating global warming.