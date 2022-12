Not Available

At just 10 years Diomedes shares with his father Rafael Maria responsibility to bring up her family. In the Board, Guajira, his birth place, and in the midst of so many brothers and little money, Diomedes know that doing this is not easy. Diomedes life takes a turn when discovering love for the first time in the hands of Melida and this is when it begins to write the story of love and passionate Diomedes will be the rest of his life.