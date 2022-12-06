Dirty Dancing

Not Available

The television series followed the same basic premise of the film, with only a few variations. The series was still set at Kellerman's during the summer of 1963, but instead of being the daughter of a resort guest, Baby became the daughter of Max Kellerman (in the film, Baby's last name was Houseman), and was put in charge of Johnny as Kellerman's talent director. Much like the movie, Baby noted that she intended to attend Mount Holyoke in the fall, so it was not clear how the series would continue once the summer ended. As was the case in the film, Baby and Johnny had an adversarial relationship, but eventually came to respect each other. As this was a weekly series, Baby and Johnny did not fall in love immediately, but as the series progressed, their feelings grew.