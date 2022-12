Not Available

On DIRTY LAUNDRY LIVE Lawrence and his panel of celebrity guests will pull apart the major pop culture stories of the week in an unpredictable, irreverent and unscripted live-to-air quiz show, where anything could happen. Whether you're a trashmag subscriber, a celebrity blog addict or just a doctor's waiting room time-passer, join Lawrence and his guests each week as they chew up and spit out all the celebrity trash and glamour they can manage.