Dirty Money (2002)

Not Available

Six contestants each start with 500 but they want to turn that into 3000. To do this they must steal money from the other players. Each round questions are asked and the players must buzz in. If they answer a question correctly they can steal 50 from another player however if they answer the question incorrectly they must give 50 to another player. At the end of each round the contestant with the lowest amount of money is eliminated and they must give their money to another player. This is continued until there are two players left and at the end of the final round the player that has the highest amount has the chance to win the 3000 prize. In order to win the money the player must answer 6 questions correctly in 45 seconds. If they fail to do this they must give the 3000 that should of been theirs to one of the other contestants.