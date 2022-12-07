Dirty Sexy Funny

Not Available

A hidden camera stunt series fronted by Balls of Steel star Olivia Lee. This show is loosely based on the 2008 Channel 4 Comedy Lab pilot Olivia Lee's Naughty Bits. The 8-part series is inspired by the glamorous and shallow lives of the characters found in shows such as Gossip Girl and Ugly Betty. The star plays larger-than life pranks on unsuspecting members of the public, who become part of the action. As well as the stunts, the series also features a number of scripted sketches and various characters from Lee and her crew.